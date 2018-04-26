Ford's great car cull: When it's all going to happen

Expiration dates reported for Focus, Taurus, Fiesta

Apr 26th 2018 at 8:10PM
  • Ford Focus ST Line
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus ST Line
  • Ford Focus ST Line
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus
  • Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus
  • Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus ST Line
  • Ford Focus ST Line
  • Ford Focus ST Line
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus ST Line
  • Ford Focus ST Line
  • Ford Focus ST Line
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Ford Focus Active
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Ford Focus Wagon
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Ford Focus Vignale
  • Image Credit: Ford
2018 Focus 2018 Ford Focus
MSRP $17,950
Explore
Reviews
Build
Ford's big announcement Wednesday that it was moving away from traditional sedans has raised a lot of questions. Like: When? Automotive News' Michael Martinez seems to have found an answer to that one:


Now, that date for the Focus seems to be an acceleration of Ford's plans to move production from Mexico to China, which first was expected to happen in 2019. Now it will live on there and elsewhere, while the Focus Active will be the only model that will wash back onto our shores.

Note that the Fusion's expiration date is more open-ended.

We'll look for more answers in the days ahead.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryNew Ford Focus
Ford Focus ST Line Ford Focus ST Line Ford Focus Ford Focus Ford Focus Active Ford Focus Active Ford Focus Wagon
Plants/Manufacturing Ford Hatchback Sedan
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X