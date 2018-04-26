Ford's great car cull: When it's all going to happen

Here's when Ford will end production of its cars:— Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) April 26, 2018
-May 2018: Focus
-March 2019: Taurus
-May 2019: Fiesta
Fusion will stick around for at least a couple more years. Focus Active will be imported from China starting in mid-2019.
Now, that date for the Focus seems to be an acceleration of Ford's plans to move production from Mexico to China, which first was expected to happen in 2019. Now it will live on there and elsewhere, while the Focus Active will be the only model that will wash back onto our shores.
Note that the Fusion's expiration date is more open-ended.
We'll look for more answers in the days ahead.
