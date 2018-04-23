2019 Toyota Avalon vs. full-size sedans: How they compare on paper

slide-7308233 Image Credit: Toyota slide-7308069 Image Credit: Toyota slide-7308072 Image Credit: GM slide-7309651 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7309650 Image Credit: Nissan slide-7308073 Image Credit: Lexus

Dimensions and interior space The new Avalon has the longest wheelbase of this group, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that it also has the most backseat room. Having actually sat back there, we can certainly report that there's tons of legroom, though is it appreciably more than its competitors? Not really. Despite what the specs might say, headroom may be a bit tight in the back of the Avalon for taller folks, but then the LaCrosse and ES get around this a bit by lowering the seat bottom to a somewhat uncomfortable degree. The Maxima is, not surprisingly, the big loser here because it's not a full-size sedan. It's here because it competes with the Avalon in terms of performance, interior quality, price and badge, not size.



One note: We've only included the headroom figures (minus the ES) without a sunroof since GM doesn't provide specs with a sunroof. That would be a lower number.



In terms of trunk space, only the Impala offers something appreciably better than that of a midsize sedan. It's also important to note that the 2019 Avalon Hybrid has the same trunk volume as the V6-powered version since the battery pack has been relocated to underneath the back seat from under the trunk floor. Yet another reason to seriously consider the hybrid.



2019 Toyota Avalon





2018 Toyota Avalon





2018 Buick LaCrosse









2018 Nissan Maxima





