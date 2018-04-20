Watch the Porsche 911 GT3 RS rip through the 'Ring in under 7 minutes

Once again, the 918 Spyder has been eclipsed by a Porsche 911 at the Nürburgring. Porsche announced its 2019 911 GT3 RS, just recently revealed at the Geneva Motor Show, set a sub-7-minute time at the fabled racetrack; 6:56.4 to be exact. That's 0.6 second quicker than the aforementioned hybrid hypercar.
What it isn't faster than is the Lamborghini Huracán Performante. The Italian supercar's time of 6:52 is still about 4 seconds quicker. But then, the 911 GT2 RS is quicker still than both of them with a time of 6:47.3, which also makes it the fastest sports car there, period. Plus the Lamborghini is working with an additional 110 horsepower and some wild active aerodynamics compared to the GT3 RS. It also costs about $90,000 more than the 911 GT3 RS.
With all that in consideration, the 520-horsepower 911 GT3 RS is a seriously impressive machine, and a relative bargain considering the cars it can compete with. It also sounds excellent, particularly when approaching its nearly 9,000 rpm redline. Don't believe us? Watch the in-car footage of the hot lap up above. And even if you still disagree with us, the video is at least worth it for the sweet driving.
