2019 Ford F-150 Limited gets revised styling similar to Chevy and Ram

It seems there's always room at the top. Each year, automakers add more and more luxurious trims for their trucks. That's how we get near-luxury vehicles like the 2019 Ram 1500 Limited and 2019 Chevy Silverado High Country. In order to separate higher trims from lower brethren, most get a few unique styling touches and a whole sea of chrome. Just look at these photos of the slightly updated 2019 Ford F-150 Limited.
The only real change here is a revised rear bumper. Like the Ram, Silverado and 2019 GMC Sierra, the F-150 will be available with rear-exit dual exhaust outlets. It's a small change, but one that gives the truck a more premium look. Based on the badge, the 2019 F-150 will still be powered by a turbocharged EcoBoost V6. Power is sent through a 10-speed automatic.
Ford finally revealed the fuel economy rating for the F-150 diesel today. Its 30 mpg highway rating is the best for two-wheel drive trucks, though the outgoing Ram 1500 EcoDiesel beats the Ford's four-wheel drive rating. Given the improved fuel economy and increased tow rating, we're hoping the flagship F-150 Limited at least gets the Power Stroke option.
