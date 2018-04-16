Mech suit racing is coming

Mech tech is apparently the new hotness

Apr 16th 2018 at 5:00PM
Transcript: Mech suit racing is coming. Furrion exo-bionics has created what they call the world's first racing mech. Designed to compete in the X1 mech racing league. No word when this league will begin. Dates say "coming soon."

This exoskeleton named "Prosthesis" is fully controlled by the human pilot inside of the cockpit. A high-performance battery powers the mech just like other Furrion products. Prosthesis is 15 feet tall and weighs over 8,000 pounds. Tech Insider reports the mech "may one day run at 20 mph and can step over obstacles." Let's hope mech racing is here sooner rather than later. Learn more at furrion.com and businessinsider.com.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Weird Car News Emerging Technologies Autoblog Minute Original Video future Mech suit mech suit racer racers robotics
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X