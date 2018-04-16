Mech suit racing is coming

This exoskeleton named "Prosthesis" is fully controlled by the human pilot inside of the cockpit. A high-performance battery powers the mech just like other Furrion products. Prosthesis is 15 feet tall and weighs over 8,000 pounds. Tech Insider reports the mech "may one day run at 20 mph and can step over obstacles." Let's hope mech racing is here sooner rather than later. Learn more at furrion.com and businessinsider.com.
