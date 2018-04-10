Latest Audi A6 Avant is a lovely piece of forbidden fruit

We'd love to tell you that the pretty blue wagon just above is coming soon to the United States, but we can't. Because the next-generation Audi A6 Avant probably isn't coming to the United States at all. Here in the States we get the seductively attractive A5 and S5 Sportback, and the swoopy A7, S7, and RS 7 hatchbacks instead of the traditional A6 wagon. We're not going to complain (much), because we do love the aforementioned Audis, but we'll still grumble just a little bit over the lost practicality of the forbidden Avant.
Basically, what we have here is a station wagon-enhanced Audi A6. It keeps the same basic driving dynamics of its sedan-shaped sibling, but instead of a trunk, it boasts 20 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, or as much as 58.3 cu-ft with the seats folded flat, accessed via a hatch that's 3.5 feet wide. That'll be handy for daytrips with the family, or for a long weekend away for two. A 10.1-inch MMI infotainment screen, haptic-enabled touch-sensitive buttons on the center stack, and 12.1-inch Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster keep things looking super modern inside.
Audi isn't saying much about powertrain options just yet, except that all versions will be equipped with a mild-hybrid belt alternator starter system relying on a 48-volt electrical system. Depending on trim levels and options, all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering pair with steel-spring or air suspension setups. Suffice it to say, buyers won't be complaining over a lack of configurations for the A6 Avant.
One thing Audi has neither confirmed nor denied is an Allroad version of the A6 Avant. If such a beast is in the works, there's a reasonable chance it could come to the States. After all, Audi already sells the A4 Allroad in America, Mercedes offers an all-wheel-drive E-Class wagon, and the Volvo V90 Cross Country could use some competition. Still, we're not holding our breath.
