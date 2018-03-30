Workhorse introduces N-Gen electric delivery truck

Workhorse Group has experience electrifying trucks. It has been providing hybrid delivery vehicles to the likes of UPS, has introduced a range-extended electric work pickup, and is in the running to supply the powertrain for the next U.S. Postal Service mail truck. Now, the company has launched an electric delivery van called the N-Gen, which offers an optional range extender and delivery drone.
The N-Gen is all-wheel drive, and offers an electric range of 100 miles. Workhorse CEO Steve Burns said it will probably offer about 60 MPGe, "as opposed to 8 that a gasoline [truck] might get." Meant as a last-mile delivery vehicle, it has low cargo floors to maximize space and to allow workers to more quickly and safely load and unload. The N-Gen can also be equipped with the company's Horsefly autonomous drone system, which launches from the top of the truck to bring a package to its final destination.
Workhorse will deploy a fleet of all-electric N-Gen vans as part of a pilot program making deliveries on routes in the San Francisco Bay Area, each delivering about 200 packages a day. Ryder, Workhorse's partner, will provide warranty and maintenance services for the N-Gen. Burns says that in addition to deliveries, the vans are suited to plumber, telecom or ambulance work.
"Rolling out this history-making fleet of N-GEN vans in one of the most innovative cities in America is something myself and the entire team are extremely proud of," said Workhorse President and COO Duane Hughes. "This deployment is the first step towards transitioning the largest growing segment in the truck business into a zero-emission stronghold."
