Lamborghini will enter the Urus in off-road competition

Lamborghini still has several months until it starts shipping its new 189.5-mph Urus SUV to customers, but the brand is already thinking about proving its mettle by entering the luxury ute in an unspecified all-roads competition.
It also plans to use the Bentley Bentayga, a key competitor in the rarified $200,000 SUV segment, as a benchmark when that vehicle takes on the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado in June, even though it denies it will outright follow its Volkswagen Group stablemate into the competition. Bentley just hired two-time Pikes Peak winner Rhys Millen for that endeavor.
"Lamborghini welcomes challenges, but whatever we do will be quite different from other brands," CEO Stefano Domenicali was quoted as saying by Autocar. "We will choose a form of competition intended only for our class of vehicle. Our car has many faces. You can enjoy its beauty, it is very fast on the track, very fast off-road and very fast on gravel. We will choose something that combines all of these things."
The Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that generates 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels and goes from 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds. It boasts low-down torque for off-road benefit, plus Terra (off-road) and Sabbia (sand) driving modes, which raise the air suspension for added ground clearance.
By way of comparison, the Bentayga that Bentley will race up Pike's Peak features a 6.0-liter W12 making 600 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque and taking the SUV from 0-60 in 4 seconds.
Domenicali recently told CNBC that the $200,000 luxury ute has been a hit with Bitcoin investors (of course) and buyers in Russia and India, and could account for more than a fifth of the brand's projected sales of 5,000 vehicles in 2018. Lamborghini expects to double production in its newly remodeled Sant'Agata Bolognese factory by next year.
Related Video:
It also plans to use the Bentley Bentayga, a key competitor in the rarified $200,000 SUV segment, as a benchmark when that vehicle takes on the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado in June, even though it denies it will outright follow its Volkswagen Group stablemate into the competition. Bentley just hired two-time Pikes Peak winner Rhys Millen for that endeavor.
"Lamborghini welcomes challenges, but whatever we do will be quite different from other brands," CEO Stefano Domenicali was quoted as saying by Autocar. "We will choose a form of competition intended only for our class of vehicle. Our car has many faces. You can enjoy its beauty, it is very fast on the track, very fast off-road and very fast on gravel. We will choose something that combines all of these things."
The Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that generates 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels and goes from 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds. It boasts low-down torque for off-road benefit, plus Terra (off-road) and Sabbia (sand) driving modes, which raise the air suspension for added ground clearance.
By way of comparison, the Bentayga that Bentley will race up Pike's Peak features a 6.0-liter W12 making 600 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque and taking the SUV from 0-60 in 4 seconds.
Domenicali recently told CNBC that the $200,000 luxury ute has been a hit with Bitcoin investors (of course) and buyers in Russia and India, and could account for more than a fifth of the brand's projected sales of 5,000 vehicles in 2018. Lamborghini expects to double production in its newly remodeled Sant'Agata Bolognese factory by next year.
Related Video: