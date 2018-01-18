Mercedes-Benz EQ C electric SUV caught in the cold

Back in 2016, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Generation EQ concept, an electric crossover that would spawn a new line of EVs under a new sub-brand. Mercedes said then that it planned to bring a production version to market in 2020, launching a total of 10 new EVs by 2022. Now we're getting a sneak peek at that electric ute, the EQ C, caught by our spy photographers in cold-weather testing.
It's a fairly large SUV, and retains the same basic shape of the concept. Judging by its looks, it could stand to offer stiff competition to the likes of the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-Tron Quattro. Our spies tell us this is the final design, and we can see the production-ready LED head- and taillights.
The big battery will provide an electric range of some 250 to 310 miles on a charge. That battery will add a lot of weight, hence the robust brakes we see in these photos. That pack will provide the juice to two electric motors (if it retains the same basic powertrain as the concept), with one at each axle. In concept form, it had an output of 300 kW (402 horsepower), and a claimed 0-60 time of less than 5 seconds.
Related Video:
It's a fairly large SUV, and retains the same basic shape of the concept. Judging by its looks, it could stand to offer stiff competition to the likes of the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-Tron Quattro. Our spies tell us this is the final design, and we can see the production-ready LED head- and taillights.
The big battery will provide an electric range of some 250 to 310 miles on a charge. That battery will add a lot of weight, hence the robust brakes we see in these photos. That pack will provide the juice to two electric motors (if it retains the same basic powertrain as the concept), with one at each axle. In concept form, it had an output of 300 kW (402 horsepower), and a claimed 0-60 time of less than 5 seconds.
Related Video: