2019 Chevy Silverado Diesel: Everything we know

The 2019 Chevrolet
Silverado's Detroit Auto Show
debut was exciting for more than just the radical new bodywork
. The company announced that it would finally offer a light-duty diesel
engine on the Silverado 1500
. That means Chevrolet will compete against the new Ford F-150 Power Stroke
, and the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
. Chevy
has released some key details, but there's plenty more to share as time goes on. We've compiled everything we know here, and will update this post as more information arises.
Where it's built
One of the most recent bits of information Chevy released on the diesel engine is where it will be built. The new engine will be manufactured in Flint, Mich., alongside with the 1.4-liter gasoline engines for the Cruze
, Equinox
and Volt. This also means that the Silverado engine will be the only full-size pickup truck with an American-built light-duty diesel. Ford's
Power Stroke V6 is built in the U.K., and the Ram EcoDiesel is built in Italy.
Displacement and Arrangement
We do know that the Silverado engine will be 3.0 liters in displacement and uses a turbocharger, equaling the size and induction of the Ford Power Stroke and the Ram EcoDiesel. Unlike those engines, the Silverado's is an inline-six.
Transmission
Bolted up to the Silverado's diesel is a 10-speed automatic, almost certainly a version of the Ford-GM 10R80. That means it matches the F-150
, which has a version of that same 10-speed automatic. Ram has stuck with an eight-speed automatic on the current Ram EcoDiesel. No info has been released on what will be offered when the EcoDiesel becomes available on the new Ram, but it will probably be an eight-speed.