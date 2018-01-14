Detroit

2019 Ford Ranger photographed in the wild — and its colors are revealed

These people look like they're having a lot of fun.

Jan 14th 2018 at 2:10PM
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
2011 Ranger 2011 Ford Ranger
MSRP $18,160
Explore
Details about the 2019 Ford Ranger's return to the American market are still being tightly controlled. We can't really tell you how its nine trim levels are equipped (a Ranger Raptor, when it happens, would make 10). And there's no word yet on pricing. What we do know is that we are at the falling-in-love stage of the marketing push, so Ford has rolled out its consumer site for the truck with photos of young, active, happy people doing young, active, happy outdoorsy things in their 2019 Ford Rangers. The intention is for you to imagine yourselves in those scenes. We know we can. (Active outdoor play is the target demo for the Ranger. If you want a work truck, there's always the F-150.)

Also, just know that if you click on the "More Details" links on the Ranger site, well, there aren't any. But keep clicking. Or sign up for updates in an email push. Or hey, keep reading Autoblog.

The site also reveals the available colors for the Ford Ranger. They are:

  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Image Credit: Ford
2011 Ranger 2011 Ford Ranger
MSRP $18,160
Explore


Related Video:
Featured Gallery2019 Ford Ranger photos and colors
  • Image Credit: Ford
Detroit Auto Show 2018 detroit auto show 2019 ford ranger ford ranger
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X