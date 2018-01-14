2019 Ford Ranger trim levels — here's how they compare

In case you missed it (not likely), a brand-new Ford Ranger pickup truck for the United States was unveiled last night. The rest of the world is already familiar with this latest Ranger — particularly in New Zealand, where Ford's midsize pickup is the best-selling vehicle and where we went to get a sneak peek at the Kiwi Ford Ranger because we're impatient.
There's still a whole heck of a lot that we don't know about the American version of the Ranger — starting with how much it's going to cost — but we do know that it will be offered in SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew (four-door) configurations, and that it will get several trim levels from which to choose. To wit, see the video above, which shows off the looks of every model: XL, XL Chrome, STX, XLT, XLT Chrome, XLT Sport, Lariat, Lariat Chrome, and Lariat Sport.
We know what you're saying. Pretty cool stuff, but where's the Splash?
