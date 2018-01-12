Ford F-150 gets a diesel engine

Ford ’s iconic pickup, the F-150 , is getting a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine. The engine will give the F-150 a power output of 250 horsepower with 440 pound-feet of torque. The truck will get an expected 30 miles per-gallon. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

