Holden Special Vehicles ends Commodore run with 635-hp HSV GTS-R W1

Holden Special Vehicles kicked off 30 years ago with the help of Tom Walkinshaw and the limited edition, 241-horsepower 1988 VL Commodore Group A SS Sedan (check it out). On December 29, but just celebrated this week, HSV turned the last page in the Book of Commodore with the limited edition, 635-hp VF II Commodore-based GTS-R W1. The LS9-engined, "Light My Fire" orange sedan was the 90,114th and final vehicle produced in HSV's Clayton, Melbourne facility, and fittingly represents the fastest, most powerful, most expensive car ever built in the country. Number 275 of 275 will join the company's heritage fleet alongside the first W1 produced (HSV built 298 GTS-R W1s, 275 for Australia, 20 for New Zealand, and three "final engineering" models).
Turning out the lights on HSV's current business model brings the conclusive end of local manufacturing in Australia, following factory closures at Toyota, Ford, and Holden. That GTS-R W1 also represents the end of General Motors' Zeta Global RWD Platform. Now HSV turns its tuning, hooning eyes to some of the vehicles Holden plans to import, the first example being the Holden Colorado SportsCat by HSV revealed a couple of weeks ago.
The in-house tuner leaves its facility for a larger location in Clayton where HSV will convert the imported Chevrolet Camaro and Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD to right-hand drive. HSV has no plans to light any fire under the coming front- and all-wheel drive Opel Insignia-based Commodore.
