Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept is a swoopy luxury sedan

Following a teaser image and some cryptic hints from designers, Infiniti has mostly revealed its concept for the Detroit Auto Show. It's called the Q Inspiration Concept, which for having "inspiration" in the name, is actually a rather uninspired name. But that's OK, because what it lacks in clever naming it makes up for in a beautiful fastback body.
When the teaser was released, one of the designers mentioned the car would have a "long cabin," and that's no exaggeration, as the greenhouse reaches nearly to the tail edge of the car. It's a roofline that is highly reminiscent of the Audi A7. And as such, it would make a lot of sense for this Infiniti to be a hatchback, too, especially if it reaches production. We can't say for sure if this concept has a hatch, though, since there are some panel gaps at the base of the D-pillar and the Tesla Model 3-style rear pane of glass suggests this concept is technically a sedan.
Unlike the Audi A7, the rest of the Infiniti is as curvy as the roof. There's hardly a crease anywhere, and it looks muscular with the big bulging front and rear fenders that flow effortlessly into each other. The clean exterior is accented by a lack of exterior door handles and what look to be cameras for side mirrors. The one out-of-place detail seems to be the wheels, which have hard edges and lots of complicated elements that don't fit the organic theme of the rest of the car.
The press release continues to emphasize new powertrains, proportions, and the future design direction of Infiniti. As such, we suspect that this car uses, at minimum, a version of Infiniti's variable-compression engine, and more likely features extensive electrification, if not a pure EV powertrain. The car will make its full debut on Jan. 15.
