Infiniti teases a new concept for the Detroit Auto Show

Infiniti is the latest company to join a steadily growing list of big reveals at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. It just released a teaser image of a concept it will display. It looks fairly typical of Infiniti, with long flowing curves, and the company's signature grille. And of course, it will be painted white.
The company revealed very little about it, not even a name. But a quote from Infiniti's Executive Design Director may shed a bit of light on the car. He talks about "more compact and less intrusive powertrains" giving freedom to design, and that this car has a "long cabin." This leads us to believe that this concept may feature some kind of alternative powertrain, perhaps hybrid or fully electric. It could even use a smaller version of Infiniti's variable compression engine.
We also think that this car may have a profile akin to the Jaguar I-Pace, with a much more cab-forward look. When Jaguar revealed the I-Pace, it made a big deal about how going to electric propulsion gave them the opportunity to rethink what looks luxurious, sporty and aggressive, since there wasn't an engine at the front to require a long nose. Infiniti's design director's words sound pretty similar.
We'll have more information and photos when the car is fully revealed at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
