2019 BMW 740e to get more power, better batteries, become 745e

Presently, the BMW 740e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (the 740Le here) pairs a 255-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor rated at 111 hp. Total output stands at 322 hp, and the 9.4 kWh lithium-ion battery can get the car 14 miles down the road on electricity alone. But the 7 Series lineup will get a mid-cycle refresh next year, and BMW Blog says the 740e will add its own goodies to the upgrade: an overall power boost to around 390 hp, denser batteries like those used in the revamped i3 and i3s, and a more potent electric motor that will extend electric driving range.
The big hybrid's plan includes the wireless charging feature announced for the 530e earlier this year. BMW showed off a prototype arrangement with a portable transmitter coil with an output of up to 3.2 kW. The system can fully recharge 530e's 9.2 kWh battery in 3.5 hours. The breadth of updates means the 740e gets a nomenclature change, becoming the 745e. BMW Blog says the X5 xDrive40e is in line for improvement, too, and will become the xDrive45e.
Throughout the 7 Series range, every model will come with "Live Cockpit," a digital gauge cluster resembling those seen on the Z4 concept and 8 Series concept. Outside, expect tweaked front and rear fascias, new headlights and taillights, and perhaps a substantial rise in self-driving capability. Finally, it appears that BMW execs are considering returning the short-wheelbase 7 Series to the US market; the current generation ditched the short 7 here, supposedly on the advice of the local marketing department. Look for the refreshed 7 Series to appear sometime around next year's Paris Motor Show.
