Porsche Mission E could have 3 variants, up to 670 hp

As development moves forward, more details continue to emerge about the electric Porsche Mission E. The most recent dirt comes from Automobile, which adds more to the story that we've pieced together from talking to Porsche executives, examining spy photos and other reports we've gathered.
We've said before that the Mission E is likely to get a number of variants, but the Automobile report sheds more light on the details. Porsche could release three versions, providing 300 kW (402 horsepower), 400 kW (536 hp) and 500 kW (670 hp). It will come standard with all-wheel drive, though an entry-level, rear-drive version could come later. The front drive unit being developed reportedly provides 160 kW (215 hp) and 221 pound-feet of torque at 16,000 rpm, though that can be briefly boosted to 325 lb-ft. Two available rear drive units – depending on the variant – would provide 240 kW (322 hp) and 251 lb-ft, or 320 kW (429 hp) and 406 lb-ft of torque.
Porsche is developing a two-speed transmission for the Mission E, and the car will offer an optional limited-slip rear differential. The most powerful version will achieve 0-60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range, and will have a top speed of 155 mph.
Porsche has told us that the Mission E would slot between the 911 and the Panamera in the lineup. Now, we learn that despite being smaller than the Panamera, the Mission E will have similar interior room thanks to the packaging of the electric powertrain. "The production version is in essence a C-segment sedan with an almost D-size interior," project leader Stefan Weckbach tells Automobile. "Visually, the car combines 911 overtones with fresh proportions and very good space utilization even though the Mission E is notably more compact than the Panamera."
This doesn't come as a surprise. The folks at Lucid Motors, as well as Henrik Fisker, have told us how they were able to take advantage of the electric powertrain packaging to create more space and more freely design their upcoming luxury EVs, as well.
The Porsche Mission E will be priced to compete with the entry level Tesla Model S, so expect it to start somewhere between $75,000 and $80,000.
