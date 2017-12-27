LinkData teases U-Bike NEV for CES

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is almost upon us. While typically a show focused on gadgets and technology, cars are increasingly becoming a large part of the show. This year, for instance, we'll get to see the debut of the Fisker EMotion. Another, lesser-known (at least among the U.S. automotive circuit) company from China will also bring a vehicle to CES. Beijing-based telecom and battery company LinkData will debut the U-Bike neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) at the show.
Teased in the image above, the LinkData U-Bike is powered by lithium-ion batteries provided by shareholder Panasonic. With a driving range of 62 miles and a weight of just 396 pounds, the U-Bike is meant to be an efficient solution for short-distance commutes. LinkData says its new NEV will be equipped with an "intelligent interconnection function," as well as a pair of portable batteries.
Other than that, details on the LinkData U-Bike are scarce. We'll have more information when the vehicle has its official debut in January.
