BMW 8 Series dons new, thinner camouflage

BMW has been pretty careful so far about keeping its upcoming 8 Series under wraps, but the latest spy photos show that the automaker is guarding the car's design secrets less intensely now. The cars shown above have less distracting vinyl coverings, and they cover up less of the body. What we can tell is that the car will look quite curvy and lean, but it definitely won't be as aggressive as the 8 Series concept.
The biggest departure from the concept is up front. The concept features a twin-kidney grille that sits quite low in the fascia, which also results in a dramatically drooping hood. The production car has a much more conventional look with the grille downsized and raised up. The headlights aren't as squinty either, and the side vents in the lower fascia are toned way down. Around on the sides, the flanks are less dramatically curved, and the side vents are quite small. Though less exciting, the more relaxed sides lend a larger, more elegant look befitting a flagship luxury coupe.
The long, gently sloping fastback roof remains from the concept, and it still trails into a subtle lip at the trunk lid. The taillights are substantially larger on the production model. Like the flanks, the tail is much more flat, lacking the sculpting of the concept. The exhaust outlets have also been moved to the far corners, but are still integrated into the rear bumper.
Rumor has it that the production car will arrive in 2020, though since the concept appeared a year earlier than expected, it could show up for 2019. Both convertible and M variants will also be available. BMW even has a racing version in the works.
Related Video:
The biggest departure from the concept is up front. The concept features a twin-kidney grille that sits quite low in the fascia, which also results in a dramatically drooping hood. The production car has a much more conventional look with the grille downsized and raised up. The headlights aren't as squinty either, and the side vents in the lower fascia are toned way down. Around on the sides, the flanks are less dramatically curved, and the side vents are quite small. Though less exciting, the more relaxed sides lend a larger, more elegant look befitting a flagship luxury coupe.
The long, gently sloping fastback roof remains from the concept, and it still trails into a subtle lip at the trunk lid. The taillights are substantially larger on the production model. Like the flanks, the tail is much more flat, lacking the sculpting of the concept. The exhaust outlets have also been moved to the far corners, but are still integrated into the rear bumper.
Rumor has it that the production car will arrive in 2020, though since the concept appeared a year earlier than expected, it could show up for 2019. Both convertible and M variants will also be available. BMW even has a racing version in the works.
Related Video: