2019 Kia Sorento | Revised styling, more features, loses turbo-4 option

The 2019 Kia Sorento was revealed at the 2017 L.A. Auto Show, showing off slight exterior revisions and some minor updates to the cabin. Every Sorento also now features standard seven-passenger seating, while the previously optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder has been discontinued. Kia also revealed that a diesel engine option is in the works.
Every Sorento now comes standard with Kia's 7-inch touchscreen interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Wireless smartphone charging is also now available, and an available 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system debuts featuring surround sound and Clari-Fi digital music clean-up tech. Upper trims get Kia's latest top-of-the-line touchscreen interface. Kia's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package is now standard on the EX, SX and SX-L trims, and includes the usual array of forward collision warning with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, driver inattention warning and lane-keeping assist.
Outside, the 2019 Sorento gets an updated grille and revised headlamps, while the "ice cube" LED foglamps found on upper trims have been reconfigured. In the back, there's a new bumper design, different taillamps and a revised liftgate. The interior gets a new steering wheel, new shifter knob, altered air vents and revised gauges. The SX and SX-L range-topping trims can now be outfitted with Mahogany and Terracotta Nappa leather interior, respectively.
Under the hood, the 2.4-liter four-cylinder carries over with its six-speed automatic. The 3.3-liter V6 upgrade is unchanged too, but is now paired to a new eight-speed automatic. Again, the 2.0-liter turbo has been discontinued, but its fuel economy and power were unremarkable compared to the V6 and it could only be had with two rows of seats.
However, Kia revealed that the Sorento will gain a new diesel engine option "with the latest emissions controls." The company said the engine is under development and more information will be forthcoming, including when it might arrive.
