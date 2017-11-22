Hyundai hydrogen fuel-cell SUV spied nearly naked

Back in August, Hyundai showed what seemed to be an extremely thinly veiled concept version of a hydrogen-powered crossover SUV at a special event in Seoul. Besides its showy gold paint and two-toned interior, it definitely looked like something that could roll down the production line with minimal effort.
Well, judging by these spy photos, that looks like it'll be the case. Hyundai didn't even really bother to camouflage these test mules. The intricate taillight clusters carry over from the concept, as do the distinctive grille and Tesla-like extending door handles. Heck, even the wheels look to be exactly the same. And if we were to make a guess based on its proportions and size, this shares a lot with the Kia Nero.
Featuring Hyundai's fourth-generation hydrogen fuel-cell technology, the FCEV (or whatever the compact crossover will eventually be called) features a 20 percent power increase over its Tucson hydrogen FCEV predecessor and is more capable in cold weather. The new FCEV will also have greater hydrogen capacity, featuring three tanks instead of two.
(If you want to learn a little more about how hydrogen fuel cell vehicles work, our Honda Clarity first drive is a decent place to start.)
The spy photographers didn't get a glimpse inside, but the "concept" back in August showcased a pretty production-looking cabin. If the exterior's any indication, it should look exactly like that.
We've included pictures of that "concept" at the end of the gallery above so you can easily compare the "transformation."
Expect the final product to be unveiled at CES in January.
