Experience this real-life mech suit in virtual reality | AutoblogVR

If you've been keeping up with our monthly installments of Translogic, you might already know that we recently shared an episode we were extra pumped about. Somehow, the stars aligned in such a way that allowed our host Bucko to actually get into the cockpit of a fully functional, bipedal, outrageously badass mech suit. If you've already seen the episode, you probably get the hype. After all, this thing is unreal. Since it was so cool, we wanted to do something special and create a short virtual reality feature of the experience as well. That's right folks, strap on your VR headset and experience the cockpit of a giant walking robot.
There's not much we can write about a real, functioning mech suit that will make it seem any cooler than just watching it, so do yourself a favor and hit that play button to experience the 360-degree view right there on your desktop or VR headset. If you're looking for a more traditional video experience, be sure to check out our recent episode of Translogic in which our host Bucko talks to the CEO of the company and learns about how this goliath came to be.
Each month, new episodes will launch on the AutoblogVR App.
