Next generation PSA cars could meet United States regulations

Gradually, the PSA Group's statements are turning more favorable regarding selling cars in the United States. Speaking at the Frankfurt Auto Show, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said that its next generation of vehicles would be engineered to meet US-specific regulations. Perhaps this is partially down to PSA recently acquiring Opel, which surely has granted the company with some Buick DNA; if the new Regal's eventual successor would be built on the same platform as PSA's other brands, building them all to suit US requirements and tastes would make sense.
According to Automotive News, Tavares said, "From three years down the road, we'll be able to push the button, if we decide to do so, in terms of product compliance vis-à-vis the US regulations." This, and Tavares' statement that PSA has already decided which brand it would be selling in the States, Peugeot, Citroen or DS, corresponds interestingly to the sentiments expressed in April.
Back then, Tavares said that entering the US market would be a ten-year-project, "not about jumping in and creating market share as quickly as possible." While there is not yet word on which brand will be sold in the U.S., or whether it will be the first of the three, the company is slowly appearing more positive about expanding west. At first, PSA's plan to enter the US market is via mobility services, according to its "Push to Pass" global business plan; selling cars to individual customers comes later.
