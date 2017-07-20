Green

Hyperloop approved between NYC and D.C., says Elon Musk

The Boring Company will build it underground, with stops in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

Jul 20th 2017 at 11:55AM
Elon Musk loves to make big announcements on Twitter. Today, he says, he has received "verbal government approval" for his tunneling project, The Boring Company, to build a hyperloop connecting New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

The hyperloop would be built underground, says Musk, and would allow travel between NYC and D.C. in just 29 minutes. It would stop in the city centers, and commuters would access the stations via elevators.



Musk dreamed up the hyperloop as an ultra-fast form of ground transportation, and first proposed the idea in 2012. The system would use pods traveling through vacuum tubes with maglev technology. The combination of maglev and a near vacuum reduces the amount of drag the pods need to overcome, allowing them to travel at near-supersonic speeds. A number of companies are pursuing the idea, and working toward connecting cities and regions with hyperloop systems in various parts of the world. Musk's SpaceX company recently hosted a competition to build and test hyperloop pods in a test track at the company's California headquarters.

Musk also recently launched The Boring Company. With this company, he intends to reduce the cost of tunneling, and help reduce traffic congestion with an underground transport system. The Boring Company has begun digging in Los Angeles, where it envisions moving cars and people on electric skates through these underground tunnels.

Musk's Twitter announcement leaves a lot unsaid - especially as the agreement is only a verbal one at this point. It's also unclear which government agency he's referring to. He says, though, that after this hyperloop project, he wants to connect L.A. and San Francisco, as well as cities in Texas.

Related Video:
Etc. Green Transportation Alternatives United States Emerging Technologies Technology Future elon musk hyperloop the boring company tunnel twitter
Create alerts for any tag above

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

The Toyota Way: 14 Management Principles from the World's Greatest Manufacturer
How to Keep Your Volkswagen Alive: A Manual of Step-by-Step Procedures for the Compleat Idiot
How Cars Work
OBD-II & Electronic Engine Management Systems (Haynes Repair Manuals)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Mpow Car Phone Holder, Dashboard Cell Phone Car Phone Mount with Strong Sticky Gel Pad for iPhone...
Mpow Cell Phone Holder for Car, Windshield Long Arm Car Mount with One Button Design and Anti-ski...
2.4" Car Dash Cam, 4K Dash Camera, 150 Degree Wide View Angle Car Camera with GPS, WiFi, G-Sensor...
fitTek Hdmi Spliter,Hdmi signal Splitter,Hdmi Splitter,Hdmi switch,1x2 hdmi Splitter,Hdmi switch ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Mpow Cell Phone Holder for Car, Windshield Long Arm Car Mount with One Button Design and Anti-ski...
Mpow Car Phone Holder, Dashboard Cell Phone Car Phone Mount with Strong Sticky Gel Pad for iPhone...
Mpow Car Phone Holder,Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount for iPhone 7/7Plus/6s/6Plus/5S, Galax...
Automotive Heating & Air Conditioning (Haynes Techbook)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

GBSELL Car Motorcycle Cigarette Lighter Socket + LED Digital Display Voltmeter + USB USB Charger ...
Sinwo Car Truck Auto Vehicle Bar Magic Clean Clay Cleaning Soap Detailing Wash Cleaner Car Clean ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Questions

There are no questions about this topic.
Be the first to ask!
Share This Photo X