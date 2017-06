2018 Buick Regal TourX starts right around $30,000

The all-new Buick Regal is coming, and it's ditching the sedan bodystyle in favor of two liftback variants. This week, CarsDirect reported pricing on the more interesting of the two, the Regal TourX . While we're waiting on an official confirmation from Buick , at $29,995 (presumably before destination), the lifted-wagon will significantly undercut competitors from BMW Volvo , and Audi . With standard all-wheel drive and a powerful turbocharged inline-four, the Regal TourX has the potential to steal som sales from the Europeans.CarsDirect bases its report on the latest Buick order guides. All versions of the Regal TourX come with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 250 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. The only available transmission is an eight-speed automatic. Push-button start, active-noise cancellation, and 18-inch wheels are part of the package.The Regal TourX Preferred bumps the price to $33,575. For the extra few hundred dollars, you get an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver's seat, and door sill plates. There are also more colors available than on the base model. Further options include a $1,240 driver's assistance package with blind-spot monitoring, rear park assist, and cross-traffic alert, and a $1,200 panoramic moonroof. A fully loaded, top-trim Regal TourX rings in at $38,860.Direct competitors are difficult to name. The pricing is above something like the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack , but far less than the Audi A4 Allroad, Volvo V60 Cross Country , or a BMW 3 Series wagon. It ought to offer more power and refinement than a Subaru Outback , but we'll have to wait to drive it before we can make a final call.