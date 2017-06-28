2018 Buick Regal TourX starts right around $30,000

CarsDirect bases its report on the latest Buick order guides. All versions of the Regal TourX come with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 250 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. The only available transmission is an eight-speed automatic. Push-button start, active-noise cancellation, and 18-inch wheels are part of the package.
The Regal TourX Preferred bumps the price to $33,575. For the extra few hundred dollars, you get an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver's seat, and door sill plates. There are also more colors available than on the base model. Further options include a $1,240 driver's assistance package with blind-spot monitoring, rear park assist, and cross-traffic alert, and a $1,200 panoramic moonroof. A fully loaded, top-trim Regal TourX rings in at $38,860.
Direct competitors are difficult to name. The pricing is above something like the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack, but far less than the Audi A4 Allroad, Volvo V60 Cross Country, or a BMW 3 Series wagon. It ought to offer more power and refinement than a Subaru Outback, but we'll have to wait to drive it before we can make a final call.
