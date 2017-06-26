Chevy Bolt drag races VW Golf GTI - and there's a clear winner

It should come as a surprise to no one who understands the torque that comes from an electric motor, but this video making the rounds demonstrates that even a Volkswagen Golf GTI, a benchmark for hatch hotness, is not hot enough to beat an all-electric Chevy Bolt EV.

In two out of three races, the Bolt beats the GTI handily. In one race, the Bolt has a bad launch but still manages to finish neck-and-neck against the GTI, which has a 2.0 liter turbo four and can do 0-to-60 in about 6 seconds depending on the model year. The GTI in question has 210 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, its owner says. In the video, you can even hear it chirp the tires between gears. But it can't keep up with the Bolt.

Chevy puts the Bolt's horsepower at 200, torque at 266 pound feet, and 0-60 time of 6.5 seconds. Based on the video, those numbers might be slightly conservative, especially considering the Bolt is the heavier car by at least 300 pounds.

The Bolt, you'll recall, is Autoblog's Technology Car of the Year winner, and we picked it because of the strides it makes as an electric car in providing a normal ownership and driving experience. Its 238-mile range and reasonable price are big parts of that. But it also doesn't hurt that the Bolt offers instant torque on demand and can keep up with - and even beat - a lot of the other traffic out there.

