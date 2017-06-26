The X3 comes with two engines, the 248-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four for the xDrive30i and the 355 horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six for the M40i. Both models are mated solely to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The M40i can hit 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph. Peak 369 pound-feet of torque on the inline-six arrives at just 1,520 rpm, remaining flat until 4,800.Thanks to improvements in the engines, aero, and weight, both models will be more fuel-efficient than ever. BMW touts improved underbody sealing to reduce drag. The kidney grill features active shutters to help channel air. BMW's Air Curtains adjust and manage the flow of air for the engine, brakes, and A/C to balance need and efficiency.