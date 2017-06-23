"Aim" The Autonomous Health Care Vehicle | Autoblog Minute
Aim is an autonomous vehicle concept to improve health care overall. Using self-guided diagnostics, patients can access common pharmaceuticals without needing to travel to a doctor.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.
