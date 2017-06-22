  2. Official

Autonomous shuttles start this fall at University of Michigan

Starting this fall, the University of Michigan will start offering students rides on fully autonomous electric shuttles. The two 15-passenger vehicles will operate on U of M's north campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The project is part of Mcity, the faux town set up in Ann Arbor that was designed as a testbed for autonomous vehicles. Mcity itself is a U of M-led collaboration among several public and private enterprises.

The two shuttles are manufactured by French company Navya. The Arma model looks similar to the Local Motors Olli, no surprise as both vehicles serve essentially the same sort of purpose. Arma shuttles have been operating in Sion, Switzerland, for more than a year now, proving that the technology works well enough in limited applications. We even had a chance to ride along in one at this year's CES.

The Arma uses a 33-kWh LiFePO4 battery and has a run time of about nine hours, good enough for a full day's duty on Michigan's campus. Recharging can be done both with or without wires, through wireless charging does take significantly longer. The run speed is 15 mph, though an Arma can reach a blistering 28 mph with all tethers removed. The shuttles use Lidar, GPS, WiFi, and traditional cameras to navigate around a pre-set route.
In this case, the two shuttles will run on a nonstop loop from the Lurie Engineering Center and the North Campus Research Complex. Both shuttles will cover the route in 10 minutes, and there is no charge for passengers. The project will be used to gauge reactions from both passengers and surrounding pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Mcity and Navya seem to be making a big leap with their partnership. The French company just announced a new manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The facility will produce more Arma shuttles, presumably for use at locations around the country.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Green Driving Transportation Alternatives Emerging Technologies Autonomous Electric michigan navya arma nayva official university of michigan

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Guide to Arizona Backroads & 4-Wheel-Drive Trails 2nd Edition
RV Vacations For Dummies
Ultimate Speed Secrets: The Complete Guide to High-Performance and Race Driving
American Muscle Cars: A Full-Throttle History
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Kensun HID Xenon Conversion Kit "All Bulb Sizes and Colors" with Premium Ballasts - H15 Single Be...
HID Xenon DC Headlight™ "Slim" Conversion Kit by SDX, H3, Green
Car Seat PU Leather Console Gap Filler Side Pocket and Catcher Organizer Interior Accessories，Set...
Zento Deals Soft Faux Sheepskin Seat Belt Black Shoulder Pad- Two Packs- A Must Have for All Car ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Driving School (Disney/Pixar Cars) (Step into Reading)
FICBOX Car LED Green Light 5 Pin DRIVING LIGHTS Spot Light Toggle Switch
Driving On The Edge: The Art and Science of Race Driving - Revised and Updated Second Edition
Switch Panel Boat Car Marine Switch Panel 6 Guang , TEQStone LED Rocker Blank Switch Panel with C...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Watch motorcyclist kick moving car, trigger chain-reaction crashWatch Video

Audi A8's active suspension will even protect you in a crashWatch Video

To Paint Or Not To Paint | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Bizarre Robbery Attempt | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash ratingWatch Video

Kitten rescued from Tesla Model X bumperWatch Video

WD-40 | Car HacksWatch Video

Video shows point of impact in Richard Hammond's Rimac crashWatch Video

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Share This Photo X