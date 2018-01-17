slide-7216858

Inifniti took the wraps off its Q Inspiration Concept in Detroit, using the stunning show car to demonstrate "near future applications" of the potent yet efficient VC-Turbo tech.

VC-Turbo allows Infiniti designers to make the most of the packaging, taking advantage of the compact powertrain to increase the size of the cabin while maintaining the footprint of a mid-size car.

As a design study, the Q Inspiration is a success. The proportions and lines are sleek and attractive, accentuated by the car's white paint.

Click here to read more about the Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept.