Take a look into the future
It just wouldn't be a proper auto show without a few forward-looking concept cars, and the 2018 Detroit show didn't disappoint. Interestingly, all three concepts featured here hail from Japan. American and German companies focused on the debuts of new production models. Still, if you're a fan of sedans, crossovers, or SUVs, we've got a cool new concept for you.
Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept
Inifniti took the wraps off its Q Inspiration Concept in Detroit, using the stunning show car to demonstrate "near future applications" of the potent yet efficient VC-Turbo tech.
VC-Turbo allows Infiniti designers to make the most of the packaging, taking advantage of the compact powertrain to increase the size of the cabin while maintaining the footprint of a mid-size car.
As a design study, the Q Inspiration is a success. The proportions and lines are sleek and attractive, accentuated by the car's white paint.
Click here to read more about the Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept.
Research the Infiniti
Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept
Lexus has unveiled its new LF-1 Limitless concept, which has been penned at Toyota's Calty Design Research in Southern California. The vehicle is billed as a "flagship crossover," meaning it slots above the RX and offers more flair than the more truck-like GX and LX models.
By "Limitless," Lexus appears to refer to the choice of propulsion. Reading between the lines, there doesn't seem to be a set powerplant for the vehicle, as by 2025 all Lexus model lines will be electrified in some fashion, and the production version could be a fuel-cell vehicle, a PHEV, all-electric, or gasoline-powered. There's also a hands-free driver assist level Lexus calls "Chauffeur mode."
Click here to read more about the Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept.
Research the Lexus
Nissan Xmotion Concept
Nissan has introduced a three-row SUV concept to showcase its design language from 2020 onward. The Xmotion, which Nissan insists should be pronounced "cross-motion," is a sturdily penned six-passenger vehicle, riding on all-terrain rubber.
The cabin design has pulled inspiration from a classical Japanese landscape, with the floor of the car representing a river, and the wooden center console taking the shape of a bridge. The dashboard is styled to resemble classical Japanese wood joinery. A virtual assistant has been given the shape of a Japanese koi carp.
Click here to read more about the Nissan Xmotion SUV Concept.