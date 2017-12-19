Lexus LF-1 Limitless lights up like a Christmas tree in new teaser

We don't know much about the Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept that's coming to the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, but we do know it's going to have some crazy complicated headlights. Lexus released a second teaser of the oddly named Limitless, this time focusing our attention on the conceptual crossover's face. And let's just say there's a whole heck of a lot going on.
As you can see in the animated GIF below, the show starts with a traditional Lexus badge in blue, followed by a few slashes of light in a shape that would make Zorro proud. And then things get really crazy. A yellow-hued set of slices carve through the fascia below the headlights, forming a sort of wide-set Fu Manchu, though this one was penned not by Sax Rohmer but by the designers at CALTY in California.
We'll have all the details on the LF-1 Limitless on January 15, so stay tuned.
