Best Cars for $30,000

slide-7132383

What's the best car for $30,000? Well, that really depends on what you're looking for. Sedans, SUVs, coupes, wagons and minivans are all available in this price range, as are hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric cars. Because of this, we've sampled a little bit of them all to put together this list of diverse choices that should provide you with a good place to start when shopping for a new car.

Certainly, there are other good choices as well -- especially those in our best cars for $25,000 list that with options get bumped up in the 30 range. However, these are the cars we think are the most compelling for $30,000. And we didn't just look at MSRP, either. We considered trim levels and at what price these cars become desirable (or too expensive) and also looked at the asking prices of real cars at dealerships using Autoblog's new car inventory pages.

Make sure to check out our Best Cars for $15,000, Best Cars for $20,000 and Best Cars for $25,000.