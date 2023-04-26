Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wayfair has over 1,000 grill options for you to choose from — from single-burner portable propane grills to massive six-burner units that you can connect directly to your home’s available natural gas source. They even have outdoor pizza ovens! If you're looking to build out your patio with a new grill or you want a small portable single-burner for camping trips Wayfair has you covered. And because Way Day deals are live, now is the best time to buy.

Here are a few of our favorite Way Day grill deals at Wayfair.

$119.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

At 35 pounds, this tabletop griddle is easily portable, making it perfect for camping

289 sq. inches of cooking space

Comes with a drip tray and “grease management system” for easier clean up

Built-in igniter allows you to control heat

This portable Blackstone griddle grill is a game changer. Perfect for all meals: Hashbrowns, eggs, and bacon for breakfast (or wrap up all three in a tortilla and have a banger breakfast burrito), burgers for lunch, and grilled veggies and sausages for dinner, you name it this Blackstone can do it. And at 35 pounds and less than two feet by two feet, it is easy to bring along with you. Heck, this thing can even make pancakes.

$259 at Wayfair

Key Features

Cast iron

Powered by liquid propane

Smaller cook surface (less than 15 burgers at once)

8,500 BTU

Comes with removable catch pan

5 colors to choose from

The Weber Q1200 is a portable tabletop BBQ that's a great option for travelers. It has a rust-resistant cast aluminum lid and body and a glass-reinforced nylon frame. The lid-mounted built-in thermometer monitors the temperature inside the grill. Tucked-away side tables provide plenty of prep space and fold into the grill for convenient storage.

$279.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Removable drip tray

Side shelves to aid with prep work

720 square inches of cooking area

Electric ignition

Superior to a gas grill in almost every way, the Blackstone griddle grill can make everything, from pizza to pancakes, fried eggs and bacon to grilled veggies and kabobs. This one is currently 25% off and features a large cook surface that fits up to 25 burgers at once so you can invite your friends and family over for weekend brunches out on the patio. If you’re more of a lone wolf, there are smaller options as well, including the one listed above which is great for camping.

$139 at Wayfair

Key Features

Steel grill body and grate

Medium cooking surface (10 to 15 burgers at once)

Wheels included

This classic Weber BBQ is great for everyday backyard grilling. It features a rust-resistant aluminum vent and a removable ash catcher. Durable all-weather wheels so you can easily move it from the garage to the deck, patio, or elsewhere. It has a decent-sized cooking surface that would work for most families and backyard parties.

$349.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Integrated painted hood with orange OTG handle grip

Collapsible "Roll & Go" scissor leg design for easy transportation to the beach, park, campground, tailgate, or any other outdoor location

Folds to become a convenient cart

Side shelf to keep your cooking space organized

Multipurpose 22" cooking surface

Two individually controlled knobs

Patented rear grease management system

Our griddle with hood fits: 12 burgers, 8 steaks, 30 hot dogs, 18 pancakes, 18 eggs

Use the code BLACKSTONE100 at checkout for $100 off. This Blackstone griddle grill is a great option for off-roaders, campers, overlanders, and tailgaters. The Blackstone On The Go 22" Scissor Leg Griddle is a versatile and portable propane-powered cooker that you can take almost anywhere. The 22" grilling surface can be used for everything from pancakes and eggs to fried rice, burgers, and steak. The side drawer can be used to prep your food, hold spices and condiments, or keep your cooking tools handy. The large handle on the side will help you raise and collapse the griddle easily. Two adjustable heat zones make for a versatile cooking surface where you can cook several foods at once. This feature also allows you to keep certain foods warm while others cook. If you plan on cooking bacon or any other juicy meats, clean-up can be tedious, which is where Blackstone's rear grease trap comes in handy. It collects all the mess and makes after-cooking clean-up a breeze.

$449.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Two independently controlled cooking zones with a total of 30,500 BTUs

12,000 BTU stainless steel H burner

18,500 BTU powerful cast burner

17" griddle paired with removable 17" grill box w/ cast-iron grates

"Roll & Go" leg design for portability

Patented rear grease management system

One side shelf

A thermometer is included

The Blackstone on-the-go tailgater combo is a bit bigger than the 22" option listed above. It's just as portable but features a 17" griddle and a removable 17" grill box with cast-iron grates. So you can grill up fish, burgers, chicken, steaks, and veggies on the grill box and sear up some hash browns, bacon, and eggs on the griddle plate. You can also use the direct burner to cook with Dutch ovens, stockpots, and skillets.

$192.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Burns wood or other fuel

12" pizza stone included

Steel construction

Wheels and handles make it easy to move and store

Outdoor pizza ovens are a lot of fun. They let you make restaurant-style pizza from the comfort of your own patio. This mobile wood-burning pizza oven can reach temperatures up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit so you can cook your pies quickly (about 5 to 8 minutes). You can also use this oven for more than just pizza. There's a built-in thermometer so you can control the heat for smoking, baking, grilling, and searing. It comes with a labeled manual and all necessary parts, including a waterproof cover, a pizza peel, a pizza stone, and two steel baking trays.

$171.51 at Wayfair

Key Features

Stainless steel construction

Uses wood or propane

This free-standing pizza oven is portable and uses either wood or propane. It uses an electronic ignition and has a max temp of 925 degrees Fahrenheit. Assembly is required but it comes with all necessary tools.

$45.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Removable Ash Catcher

Cover

Porcelain-enameled bowl and lid

Aluminum ash catcher

Charcoal grill

Designed for outdoor use only this small 14" Weber BBQ is a classic beach or camping companion. If you don't want to be low to the ground when using you'll want to place this grill on a tabletop or other sturdy service while cooking.

$569 at wayfair

Key Features

Powered by natural gas or liquid propane

10-year warranty

Propane fuel gauge

Removable drip tray

This Weber BBQ features a porcelain-enameled lid with a built-in thermometer. The GS4 burners are made of stainless steel. There's a 10-foot flexible hose and a fuel gauge so you always know how much fuel you have. There's also a side shelf, warming rack, and removable drip tray to maximize outdoor cooking convenience.