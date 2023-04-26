Build out your dream garage with these deals from Wayfair

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wayfair is having one of its biggest sales of the year, aptly named Way Day, which means you can pick up all kinds of things for your home at discounted prices, which means it is time to build out that dream garage you've had planned, hopefully for a fraction of the price.

$199.99 at Wayfair

Key Features:

Lockable wheels make moving the workbench a breeze

Power strip includes a 9.8 ft cable, 4 AC outlets and 2 USB ports

1-inch thick solid wood tabletop

I was fortunate enough to have a workbench in my garage when I moved into my last house, but with countless car, home and bike projects going at once, it is rarely ever clean. Not to mention, since it is built-in, I can’t drag it around my garage. That’s where this workbench comes in handy. First off, it’s on wheels, making it easily portable. It’s also a great size. At 48 inches wide and 20 inches deep, it is big enough to hold a bunch of tools you’re using, but small enough to push it up against the wall when not in use and have it not take up a bunch of space.

My favorite part is the power strip, which comes with a 9.8 ft cable, 4 AC outlets, and 2 USB-A ports so you can charge your tools and phone while you work. Similar options from hardware stores will cost you upwards of three or four-hundred dollars, but this one is currently on sale for a lot less.

$27.53 at Wayfair

Key Features:

Holds up to 220 lbs

Tilts 20 degrees, 5 degrees up and 15 degrees down

Swivels a full 180 degrees

Growing up we stored almost everything in our garage, from baseball equipment to bikes to hardware, lawn equipment and, of course, cars. It wasn’t until I was older that I actually started to spend a good amount of time in the garage working on various projects. That’s when the TV in the garage became almost a necessity. I few times I have dragged the smallest TV in our house out to the garage, set it on some boxes and watched F1, college football or a movie while working out there, but after a while I began to think, I should just put a TV in there full time. By mounting it to the wall it is out of the way so I don’t have to worry about it when I pull in a car. This TV mount can tilt 15 degrees downward and 5 degrees up, swivels back and forth 180 degrees and can hold up to 220 pounds which is much heavier than any TV I have in my house.

$157.99 at Wayfair

Key Features:

Features a drawer and pegboard to organize your tools

MDF wood tabletop

45.3" width and 21.7" depth is large enough to work on, yet won't take up a lot of space

If you don’t have a workbench in your garage already and it is large enough to fit one, I highly recommend it. At 55" x 45.3" x 21.7" this MDF wood workbench from Red Barrel Studio is small enough to not take up a bunch of space, yet has a drawer and a pegboard to keep your stuff organized.

$79.99 at Wayfair

Key Features:

5 steel wire shelves

At less than 30 pounds this shelf can be easily moved by one person

Comes in both black and chrome

Like Amazon, Wayfair has its own line of essential products. This Wayfair Basics shelving unit is highly rated amongst users and is currently half off. I actually don’t have shelving like this in my garage, but instead use it in my shed, which was a complete mess until I brought shelving out to it this spring. Instead of all my lawn and garden tools laying around on the ground, they are now neatly organized with each shelf holding a specific type of tool making it easy to walk around and find what I need when I need it without digging through a pile.

$66.10 at Wayfair

Key Features:

150 lb weight capacity

Comes in three colors, red, green and pink

Heavy-duty frame is built from steel and the fabric is a durable 600-denier polyester

Great for beach days, any practice, walks around the neighborhood - there are literally thousands of activities where a heavy-duty cart like this could come in handy for parents and non-parents alike. The fact that it’s foldable makes for easy transport and convenient small-footprint storage.

$133.99 at Wayfair

Key Features:

450-600 lb weight capacity, depending on size

Comes in both black and white

Heavy-duty frame is built from steel

Great way to get clutter off your garage floor

Shelving units are great if you have the space, but often, we can’t spare the few extra feet of depth from our walls just to set up a few shelves. That’s where a mounted ceiling rack can be a great solution. This one is available in two different finishes (black and white) and three different sizes (36" x 72" x 40" | 48" x 72" x 40" | 48" x 96" x 40"). It’s constructed with heavy-duty cold-rolled steel and can hold from 450 - 600 lbs, depending on the size you need. The height is even adjustable, just in case you need a little more headroom.

$60.99 at Wayfair

Key Features:

300 lb weight capacity

Lightweight and foldable making it easy to carry and store

Comes fully assembled and ready to use

What good is a mounted ceiling rack if you can’t reach it? Every garage needs a solid step stool and this one is as good as any. It features slip-resistant extra-wide steps, slip-resistant feet, and holds up to 300 lbs. At only 13 lbs, it’s also super easy to maneuver. Lastly, it even folds up to make storage a breeze.

$299.99 at Wayfair

Key Features:

Stainless steel countertop

Comes in both dark brown and dark gray to fit your decor

Features a cabinet as well as five hanging hooks to store your barbecue equipment

A bar? In a garage? I guess it depends on how much space you have in there. Once you have a TV mounted it won’t be long before you take out some lawn chairs on a rainy day and invite some friends over to watch the race, smoke a cigar and grab drinks. This one has wheels which will allow you to take it from the garage to the back patio for a bbq easily. The stainless steel countertop is easy to use and looks great and the cabinet will easily hold whatever you drink.