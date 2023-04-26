Wayfair Sale - great deals on home, garden, patio, and garage essentials

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For the uninitiated, Wayfair is an online retailer specializing in almost anything you could imagine for your home, garden, dorm room, garage, and more. There are often great deals to be found on everything from outdoor couches to specialty lighting to playground equipment. But on Way Day (April 26 and 27) the deals are better than ever. Way Day is two days of great deals where everything ships free (some restrictions apply), and there are door busters, early deals, and other perks to check out.

Wayfair is known for its great patio furniture and great deals. Whether you're in the market for a full patio set or just a single chair, Wayfair has hundreds of options to choose from. And because early Way Day deals are already live, now is the best time to buy if you're looking to organize your garage or build out and furnish your outdoor living space.

At Wayfair, you can shop by room, and at Autoblog, our two favorite “rooms” to shop for are the garden/patio and the garage. We’ve compiled a list of all our favorite things currently on sale during Wayfair's Way Day sale.

What we have our eye on in Wayfair's Garden & Patio department

$1,489.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Comes fully assembled

7 to 8 person seating capacity

Made from all-weather wicker

Speaking of entertaining, this seven-person seating set would really make any outdoor space immediately ready for any party. It comes with 3 sofas, 2 chairs, 2 ottomans, a table, and a sectional. The umbrella is unfortunately not included with this set. The furniture is made from all-weather wicker and comes fully assembled.

$216.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Solid wood with weather-resistant frame

300 lb weight capacity

Assembly required (tools included)

We’ve found that you can never have too many seating options, especially if you like to entertain. This two-seat set from Mercury Row come highly rated with over 1,200 user reviews. We like the teak-colored frame with cream cushions, but you can also get it in a gray finish if that’s more your style. This bistro set comes with 2 chairs (with cushions) and 1 table. The tables and chairs are made from solid Acacia wood, which is great for weather-resistant outdoor furniture. Assembly is required, but the instructions and tools needed for assembly do come with the set.

$202 at Wayfair

Key Features

Solid wood construction with woven resin sling and stainless steel hardware

Comes fully assembled

1 chair and ottoman included

1 neck pillow

The Arnot from Birch Lane is a great lounge chair for travel or small spaces. It folds for easy transport and storage, and because it's on sale you can buy two for less than the price of most 4-piece furniture sets.

$118.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

UV, weather, and rust resistant

Overall height of 29 inches

There is a hole for an umbrella (not included)

Chairs not included

Choose between green, white, or brown

This plastic dining table would be a great patio addition for up to four guests. The polypropylene resin frame is stain- and fade-resistant and designed to stand up to the elements. The square tabletop has an umbrella hole in the middle (not included) and all four table legs include plastic foot caps to prevent the table from scratching your patio surface. It's also easy to clean with some mild soap and water.

$138.86 at wayfair

Key Features

3.5 feet H x 3 feet W

Weather resistant

Double sided

Assembly required

Privacy screens are great for hiding things like unsightly bins, utility boxes, or anything else that might disrupt the aesthetics or zen vibes of your outdoor living space. If you don't like this wood two-panel privacy screen Wayfair has thousands of options. You can choose between one-panel or multi-panel screens. There are a variety of materials to consider as well, from wicker to metal.

Up to 80% off at Wayfair

Key Features

Durable design for use in high-traffic areas

Easy to clean with soap and a garden house, hang to dry

Outdoor rugs are great. They can really tie an outdoor space together. There are thousands of color and size options to choose from on Wayfair and with the Way Day sale you can get certain rugs for up to 80% off.

$207.32 at Wayfair

Key Features

Weather resistant

Assembly required

Seat belt included

For children ages 3 to 6 years

Wayfair sells playground equipment like swing sets, outdoor playhouses, sandboxes, and trampolines but of course, this ride-on car for kids caught our eye first. It’s a one-seater with a top speed of 3 mph. Recommend for kids ages 3 to 6 years old.

$1,030 at Wayfair

Key Features

Puncture resistant

UV resistant

13.5' x 26'

90-day limited warranty included

Can support kids and adults

So we’re supposed to see a bounce house with an attached water slide with a pool and not add it to our list? This bounce house is amazing — it has a basketball hoop with a net inside. The manufacturer, HerroKiddo, says that it has “rental grade bounciness” and will accommodate kids and adults. It’s made from commercial-grade PVC vinyl that’s puncture- and UV-resistant. It comes with the air blower and anchor stakes you’ll need to assemble it, and a 90-day limited warranty.

$119.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

At 35 pounds, this tabletop griddle is easily portable, making it perfect for camping

289 sq. inches of cooking space

Comes with a drip tray and “grease management system” for easier clean up

Built-in igniter allows you to control heat

This portable Blackstone griddle grill is a game changer. Perfect for all meals: Hashbrowns, eggs, and bacon for breakfast (or wrap up all three in a tortilla and have a banger breakfast burrito), burgers for lunch, and grilled veggies and sausages for dinner, you name it this Blackstone can do it. And at 35 pounds and less than two feet by two feet, it is easy to bring along with you. Heck, this thing can even make pancakes.

Way Day is a great time to shop for garage storage solutions like cabinets and shelving. Wayfair has some great options when you shop by its "garage" room category. You'll also find workbenches, wagons, utility carts, racks, and even some tools.

What we have our eye on in Wayfair's Garage department

$199.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

4-foot-long, one-inch thick wood worktop

Lockable wheels allow you to easily move it around

Built-in power strip with a 9.8 ft power cable, 4 AC outlets, and two USB ports

This handy wood workbench is on wheels, making it easily portable. It’s also a great size. At 48 inches wide and 20 inches deep it is big enough to hold a bunch of tools you’re using, but small enough to push it up against the wall when not in use and have it not take up a bunch of space.

Our favorite part is the power strip, which comes with a 9.8 ft cable, 4 ac outlets, and 2 USB-a ports so you can charge your tools and phone while you work. Similar options from hardware stores will cost you upwards of three or four hundred dollars, but this one is currently on sale for a lot less.

$66.10 at Wayfair

Key Features

Utility cart is ideal for use at sporting events, concerts, trips to the park, or simply around the house

Steel frame construction

Can support up to 150 pounds of equipment

Folds for easy transporting and compact storage

No assembly required

The Seina folding utility cart with wheels is a great heavy-duty wagon for a variety of uses. Great for beach days, any practice, and walks around the neighborhood — there are literally thousands of activities where a heavy-duty cart like this could come in handy for parents and non-parents alike. The fact that it’s foldable makes for easy transport and convenient small-footprint storage. Please note: This wagon is not recommended for transporting children of any age.

$79.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Includes 5 adjustable steel shelves

1,000-lb. weight capacity (200-lb. per shelf)

72" H x 36" W x 14" D

Like Amazon, Wayfair has its own line of essential products. This Wayfair Basics wire shelving unit is highly rated amongst users and is currently half off. The five included shelves are height adjustable. This heavy-duty storage solution does require some assembly but it is tool-free.

$133.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Steel frame

Height adjustable

3 sizes to choose from

Weight capacity of 450 lb. or 600 lb. (depending on which size you select)

Shelving units are great if you have the space, but often, we can’t spare a few extra feet of depth from our walls just to set up a few shelves. That’s where a mounted ceiling rack can be a great solution. This one is available in two different finishes (black and white) and three different sizes (36" x 72" x 40" | 48" x 72" x 40" | 48" x 96" x 40"). It’s constructed with heavy-duty cold-rolled steel and can hold from 450 - 600 lbs, depending on the size you need. The height is even adjustable, just in case you need a little more headroom

$60.99 at Wayfair

Key Features

Supports up to 300 lbs.

Slip-resistant steps

Comes fully assembled

Foldable for easy transport and storage

What good is a mounted ceiling rack if you can’t reach it? Every garage needs a solid step stool, and this one is as good as any. It features slip-resistant extra-wide steps, and slip-resistant feet, and holds up to 300 pounds. At only 13 pounds, it’s also super easy to maneuver. Lastly, it even folds up to make storage a breeze.

What is Way Day?

Way Day is the multi-day sales event for the online retailer Wayfair. During Way Day you can find great deals on everything for your home, garden, garage, dorm room, game room, and more. In addition to great discounts, there are additional perks to take advantage of, like free shipping, doorbusters, and more.

When is Way Day?

Way Day 2023 is April 26 and 27, but there are early deals live now at Wayfair!