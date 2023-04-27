Future Classic: 2008-2013 Volvo C30

Volvo has a storied reputation of building cars that are safe and solid – vehicles that are as cherished for their function-over-form designs as they are their mechanical longevity. But Volvo is also low-key cool. The Swedish carmaker is beloved by enthusiasts for its commitment to offering wagons, and for its many motorsports efforts. Flying brick, anyone?
That coolness doesn’t always trickle down to Volvo’s road cars, but every now and then, the company gives us something a little weird. And in the mid-2000s, Volvo introduced the C30: a two-door hatchback geared towards younger, hipper buyers.
Was the C30 a luxury compact? A hot hatch? Nah, it didn’t really fit either vibe. Still, the C30 was nevertheless cute and quirky, and compared to other Volvos of the era, it was truly one of a kind.
Why is the Volvo C30 a future classic?
The C30 rode on the same platform as the S40 sedan and V50 wagon (as well as the contemporary Mazda 3 and Europe’s second-generation Ford Focus), but had way more personality than both. Volvo’s hallmark tall taillights flanked a huge piece of glass that extended from the roofline to the bumper, serving as the C30’s hatch. Of course, this expansive window also meant the items in the cargo area were readily on display, making them an easy target for smash-and-grab thefts.
A range of powertrains were available around the world, including diesel engines and even a super-limited-production electric variant. In the U.S., however, we only got the T5 gas engine, which in its standard form produced a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 with 227 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque (more on the not-so-standard form later). You could get a six-speed manual transmission, which wasn’t a terribly engaging gearbox, but was still more fun than the five-speed automatic.
With the C30, Volvo put an emphasis on the hatchback’s ability to pump up the jams. An optional Premium Sound package had 10 Dynaudio speakers, an Alpine subwoofer and Dolby Pro Logic II surround. This setup could even play CDs with MP3 and WMA files, and included an AUX jack for things like iPods. Archaic technology by today's standards, but in the 2000s, this was clutch.
- 2013 Volvo C30 R-Design Polestar Limited Edition
2013 Volvo C30 R-Design Polestar Limited Edition front 3/4 view
What is the ideal example of the Volvo C30?
One word: Polestar. In 2012, Volvo introduced a limited-edition C30 Polestar, only 250 of which were sold in the United States. You might remember this one for its Rebel Blue paint and black wheels, and we loved it for its more powerful tune on the T5 engine (250 hp, 273 lb-ft) as well as its quicker steering ratio, monotube dampers and stiffer springs.
However, while the C30 Polestar was a small-batch special, you could sort of Frankenstein your own version. The Polestar engine tune was a standalone option, and the C30 R-Design had all of the limited-edition’s design tweaks and a slightly lower ride height (10 millimeters). We also prefer the look of the pre-facelift C30 (below left), which is any car before the 2010 model year, simply because its headlights were smaller and less cartoonish (you can see the difference below). But really, every C30 looks great, so you can’t go wrong.
Are there any good alternatives to the Volvo C30?
Good as the C30 was, it kind of tried to split the difference between a traditional hot hatch and a compact luxury car. It wasn’t as sporty as cars like the Mazdaspeed3, Mini Cooper S, Subaru WRX or Volkswagen GTI, and not as luxurious as an Audi A3.
Even so, the C30 struck a great balance between those two ends of the spectrum, making it a car you could genuinely use every day. Comfortable, nicely appointed and carrying Volvo’s stellar reputation for safety, the C30 was a quirky little Swede the likes of which we haven’t seen since.
