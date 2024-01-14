Upgrade your playoff football viewing with this $278 Samsung 50-inch 4K TV

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Samsung 50" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is a fantastic and budget-friendly choice for those eager to catch the NFL playoffs in stunning 4K clarity. Now available at Walmart for just $278, this TV brings your favorite sports and shows to life with its crystal-clear resolution and innovative features. The Smart TV functionality allows you to effortlessly navigate through your favorite streaming services and discover the latest content with just a few clicks.

$278 at Walmart

Key features:

Crystal clear 4K resolution: Elevate your viewing experience with 4K resolution, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content in stunning clarity and detail, providing an immersive visual experience for watching NFL playoffs and more.

Elevate your viewing experience with 4K resolution, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content in stunning clarity and detail, providing an immersive visual experience for watching NFL playoffs and more. Smart TV powered by Tizen: Effortlessly navigate through streaming services and discover new content with a few clicks using the intuitive Smart TV functionality powered by Tizen, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience.

Effortlessly navigate through streaming services and discover new content with a few clicks using the intuitive Smart TV functionality powered by Tizen, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience. Crystal processor 4K: Enjoy a blazing-fast processor that automatically upscales content to 4K resolution, delivering a crisp and detailed image for an enhanced viewing experience across movies, shows, and sports.

Enjoy a blazing-fast processor that automatically upscales content to 4K resolution, delivering a crisp and detailed image for an enhanced viewing experience across movies, shows, and sports. Enhanced color and contrast: Innovative color technology fine-tunes hues for true-to-life picture quality, while Direct Lit LED technology enhances contrast by fine-tuning blacks and whites, providing a dynamic and immersive visual display.

Experience a visual upgrade with the Crystal Processor 4K, providing blazing-fast processing that automatically upscales your content to 4K resolution. The result is a crisp and detailed image that transforms your viewing experience. The innovative color technology ensures that every hue is finely tuned for true-to-life picture quality, making movies, shows, and sports look more vibrant and realistic than ever before.

The Direct Lit LED technology enhances contrast by fine-tuning blacks and whites, delivering a more dynamic and immersive viewing experience. With rows of LED bulbs right behind the screen, this TV brings out the full spectrum of colors and brightness in your favorite content. Additionally, the inclusion of High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology elevates the contrast, revealing vivid colors and enhancing the overall visual appeal. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own the Samsung 50" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV at this unbeatable price and enjoy the NFL playoffs like never before.