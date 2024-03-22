U.S. News names its 9 best cars for families in 2024

U.S. News & World Report is back with its annual ranking of the 9 best cars for families, the 14th year the outlet has put out such a list. The categories are: midsize car, hybrid car, hybrid SUV, compact SUV, two-row SUV, three-row SUV, large SUV, minivan, and EV. The mag says its "award criteria looks at each vehicle’s overall rating from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings to determine quality, incorporating elements like safety data, predicted reliability ratings, passenger and cargo space and the consensus opinion of the automotive press." Beyond that, offerings are judged on "the availability of tech features such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and hands-free cargo doors."

U.S. News Executive Editor Liz Opsitnik explained, "As families begin to prepare for summertime drives, prioritizing safety, space and family-friendly features in their vehicle selection is crucial. With a range of options available, from environmentally friendly hybrids and EVs to large SUVs, families can confidently find the perfect vehicle."

After considering 90 vehicles, these are the nine winners, with numerous repeat champions from 2023: