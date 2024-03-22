U.S. News names its 9 best cars for families in 2024

U.S. News & World Report is back with its annual ranking of the 9 best cars for families, the 14th year the outlet has put out such a list. The categories are: midsize car, hybrid car, hybrid SUV, compact SUV, two-row SUV, three-row SUV, large SUV, minivan, and EV. The mag says its "award criteria looks at each vehicle’s overall rating from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings to determine quality, incorporating elements like safety data, predicted reliability ratings, passenger and cargo space and the consensus opinion of the automotive press." Beyond that, offerings are judged on "the availability of tech features such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and hands-free cargo doors."
U.S. News Executive Editor Liz Opsitnik explained, "As families begin to prepare for summertime drives, prioritizing safety, space and family-friendly features in their vehicle selection is crucial. With a range of options available, from environmentally friendly hybrids and EVs to large SUVs, families can confidently find the perfect vehicle."
After considering 90 vehicles, these are the nine winners, with numerous repeat champions from 2023:
- Best Compact SUV for Families: 2024 Hyundai Tucson — A third consecutive victory for the Tucson in the segment the Honda CR-V once dominated.
- Best 2-Row Midsize SUV for Families: 2024 Honda Passport — The Passport won this segment three years in a row before losing to the Hyundai Santa Fe last year. Honda retakes the top spot for its fourth overall win.
- Best 3-Row Midsize SUV for Families: 2024 Kia Telluride — That's five times in a row the Telluride drives off with this trophy.
- Best Large SUV for Families: 2024 Chevrolet Suburban — The big SUV category being the only reliable domestic stronghold, this is the Suburban's fourth win in a row and sixth in total. It stays on top after the Yukon and Escalade siblings won in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and the Ford Expedition won from 2018 to 2020.
- Best Hybrid SUV for Families: 2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid — This is the 12th award for the Highlander Hybrid in this category since U.S. News added it to the list. The Toyota has only lost once, ceding the silverware to the Lexus RX Hybrid in 2014.
- Best Midsize Car for Families: 2024 Toyota Camry — In the diminishing field of midsize sedans, the Camry takes the award from the Kia K5 that won last year. Before the K5, the Honda Accord had won the category in three of the previous four years, the Honda's streak interrupted by the Camry winning in 2020.
- Best Hybrid Car for Families: 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid — The Camry Hybrid displaced the Accord Hybrid in 2023, the Toyota taking its second win in a row in this category.
- Best Electric Vehicle for Families: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 — The still-popular Ioniq 5 nabs the win here from its corporate sibling, the Kia EV6 that won last year.
- Best Minivan for Families: 2024 Chrysler Pacifica — The Honda Odyssey had won this award since U.S. News began it family ranking, taking 13 consecutive victories. The streak is broken, the Pacifica's first-ever win in the Minivan category earned with "a spacious interior, many safety features and unique attributes like Stow 'n Go seating."
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue