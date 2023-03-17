U.S. News names its 9 Best Cars for Families

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the best cars for families for the past 12 years. The 13th list is out, choosing winners in nine categories: Midsize car, hybrid car, hybrid SUV, compact SUV, 2-row SUV, 3-row SUV, large SUV, minivan, and EV. As a measure of how much the vehicle landscape has veered toward SUVs, when U.S. News launched the awards in 2011 there were 10 categories just for cars as well as another nine for SUVs and one for the minivan. Now, there aren't enough midsize sedans to break the award into affordable and upscale segments, and there aren't enough subcompacts nor hatchbacks nor wagons to award those segments anything. That's called "progress," right?

Anyway, the outlet explains that "the award methodology combines professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features. Within each of the nine automotive categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the Best Car for Families in that category." The winner in each segment: