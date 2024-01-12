Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This weekend will see snow storms falling steadily across various parts of the U.S. If you're not already prepared we found a big discount on a top user-rated 21-inch cordless electric snow blower currently available at Walmart. Snow blowers are great tools to have in the garage for light or heavy snowfalls. They save you time and back pain and we particularly love battery-powered models as they save trips to the gas station, and they have no cords that you risk cutting when in use.

Delivery is available for this model, but even if this battery-powered snow blower gets to you after this weekend's snow is cleared, it will be nice to have on hand for when winter hits us with its next round of storms, which is only a matter of time.

Key Features

Has a 21" clearing width and a 12.5" clearing depth

30 feet of throwing distance and 180-degree chute rotation for better snow-throwing control

The 40V battery is rated to run for up to 40 minutes, even in heavy snow, but if you have a lot of pavement to clear we'd recommend snagging an extra battery to go along with the one that comes with this unit

There is an attached LED light bar to help improve visibility in low-light situations

$249 at Walmart