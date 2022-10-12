Save hundreds on these Thule rooftop tents for October Prime Day 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's October Prime Day is still in full swing, and many of the deals are even better today than they were yesterday! If you're in the market for a new rooftop tent for your vehicle, why not take advantage of the sale to save some serious cash? If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here, but otherwise, check out these four heavily discounted Thule rooftop tents on sale for today only.

Keep in mind, this sale is only for Amazon Prime members. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right here.

The Tepui Explorer Ayer 2 tent is made with a coated 600 denier and 260g poly-cotton blend specifically made to protect against the elements of the outdoors. It's UV resistant, features mesh panels for ventilation and sleeps 2 people instead of just 1. It also has 4 large internal pockets for gear storage and accessories. Maybe best of all, it comes with its own foam mattress.

This two-person tent features an ultra low profile design and can fold down to just 7 inches, giving it a great aerodynamic profile and vehicle fit. The base of the tent is made with thermoplastic material that is 100% recyclable and, of course, durable. The canopy is lightweight but provides all-season protection, and the tent makes uses of the patented "ZipperGimp" to easily attach the canopy to its base.

If you're a sucker for a huge deal, you can save nearly a thousand bucks on this Autana 3 rooftop tent right now. It sleeps three people and includes an extended private canopy entrance with a removable annex. Like the Explorer Ayer 2 tent, it's made with a coated 600 denier and 260g poly-cotton blend to protect against the elements and is UV resistant. Of course, there are plenty of mesh panels for airflow and there are also four internal pockets and a high-density foam mattress included.

Thule Tepui Kukenam Rooftop Tent - $1,810.48 (14% off)

This tent is a lot like the one above, but it doesn't have the removable annex. Like above, this one can also accommodate up to three people and is made with the coated 600 denier and 260g poly-cotton blend for strength. It's also UV resistant, features mesh panels, and has the four internal pockets as well. Last but not least, you guessed it, a high-density foam mattress is included, too.