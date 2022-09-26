Best early automotive accessory deals for Amazon's 'Prime Early Access' sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for the best early automotive deals to come out of the Prime Early Access event in October? Well, look no further. If you're hoping to save on things like dash cams, jump starters, tire inflators, vacs and wax then check out this list below with some of the best early deals we could find for what's basically Prime Day part 2. We'll be keeping this list updated prior to and throughout the sale, so check back often!

This is Amazon’s #1 best seller in “Detailing Tools.” We’ve used it and we love it for its unmatched ability to clean the hard-to-reach areas of your car, like the air vents or cup holders. Because this putty-like substance doesn’t leave a residue behind, you won’t have to mop up with paper towels. It can also be used to remove dirt and dust from delicate tech gadgets like your laptop or keyboard. A great addition to your car detailing kit, or just to have around the house, especially for about $5.

This might be the best air compressor deal currently on Amazon. The Hychika portable compressor is more of a handheld multi-tool. It has a built-in rechargeable battery, on-board power for charging your devices in a pinch, an LED flashlight with SOS mode, and oh yea, it can inflate things too. Max power is 160 PSI meaning it can easily tackle smaller jobs like bike and car tires, pool toys, etc. And you can currently snag it for less than $20. It’s small, light, and compact a great travel accessory or addition to your car’s trunk or glove box.

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

The Byakov dash cam records videos in 1080p resolution and features night vision and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology. Like most others, this cam has a G-sensor and automatically starts recording if your car is hit, even in a parking lot. It also has a 170° wide viewing area, a small form-factor, and loop recording. Users say the picture quality is "much higher" than expected for such an affordable cam, and you can even take a look at some video shot by a reviewer right here. Last but not least, the cam comes with a two-year product replacement warranty. Even after 5,000 Amazon ratings, it's still sitting at a total review score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Like the sound of the Byakov? Check it out right here.

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p front camera and a waterproof back camera. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 9,000 Amazon reviews it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam. Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155° front camera, 165° back camera and 160° rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24 hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has nearly 4,000 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability, allowing it to turn off once it hits your preset psi level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with 3 additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option, but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you'd like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17 amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes 3 different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

This new and improved Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax formula provides a glossier finish than ever before, increased protection and even more water beading than the previous formula. The wax promises to be easy to use even with the sun beating down, and the new synthetic formula provides long-lasting protection and, of course, gives cars a great glossy shine. Importantly, this wax is "safe and effective on all glossy paints and clear coats" and it can be applied either by hand or with a polisher.

This 11 oz. container of Meguiar's Gold Class Carnauba Plus paste wax is formulated with carnauba and polymers to provide your paint with protection and of course a glossy shine. According to Meguiar's it's safe for clear coats and is made for easy application and removal. The wax can be applied by hand or with a dual action polisher. As a nice bonus, this wax comes with a soft foam applicator, so if you don't already have one, you won't have to buy one separately.

How to wax a car

Wondering how to use your new wax? Check out our video series Autoblog Details for a car detailing expert's in-depth explanations of how to care for your vehicle. Since we based these picks on user reviews, we'd love to hear if you have anything to add. Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy waxing.

These EcoNour sun shades are available in six different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. They make use of 240T polyester protective material, which keeps your interior cool and protects against UV rays. This style of sun shade is very durable, able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door side pocket.

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy to use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner was made to work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. The Ancel scanner has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease of use while connected.

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.

This is a great all-arounder with a decent amount of space at a solid price. It has multiple compartments and side pockets, can be tied down to prevent movement while driving, is reinforced with a waterproof lining and it can be collapsed and folded up when not in use.

This Honey-Can-Do organizer is great if you don't need all the bells and whistles and are looking to save a few bucks. Like the others, it has multiple pockets, a mechanism to keep it from sliding around, and this one even has loop handles to make it easier to carry.

