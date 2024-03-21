This electric Segway scooter hits its lowest price ever at $129.99 for the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has deals on everything from home and garden to apparel and you can see a roundup of tons of our favorite deal categories here. But this post is all about one great deal in particular and that's a 48% off discount on a super fun electric Segway scooter for kids. At $129.99 it's the lowest price that the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Pro has ever been listed for on Amazon. So, if you've had your eye on one or it's already in your cart, now would be a great time to buy. The C2 Pro has an alloy steel frame with polyurethane wheels. It's designed to give children hours of riding fun and with 3 ride modes, the scooter can grow with the rider. The best part, you can now get it for under $130 at Amazon.

$129.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Top speed of 10 mph

Recommended for riders aged 6 to 14 years old

Lightweight with adjustable handlebar

3 ride modes

The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Pro is made for kids who want to explore the outdoors. The foldable 17.4 lb electric scooter can be fully charged in 3 hours with a max range of 6.2 miles. Segway offers three riding modes: Safe Mode for beginner riders, Cruise Mode, and Turbo for the more advanced riders in the family. The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Pro has more than 4,000 ratings with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating.

