Thule, Yakima and Kuat racks and roof boxes never go on sale. Right now you can save hundreds at REI

When it comes to outdoor gear for your car, Thule, Yakima and Kuat are some of the top brands when it comes to durability, innovation, and reliability. They’re renowned for their premium quality roof boxes, roof racks, and an array of specialized racks catering to kayaks, bikes, skis, snowboards, surfboards and more. Historically elusive to discounts, you usually have to spend full MSRP for these essential gear pieces but for a limited time, REI members can leverage their 20% off coupon, unlocking substantial savings worth hundreds of dollars on each of these brands' unparalleled assortment of rugged gear. Not an REI member? Get a lifetime membership for just $30.

With discounts ranging from $119.99 to $189.99, these roof boxes offer ample storage space for all your gear while traveling. Whether it's the spacious Thule Motion XT XL or the compact Thule Pulse M, each box is designed with durability and functionality in mind. From road trips to outdoor adventures, these discounted Thule roof boxes provide the perfect solution for transporting your belongings safely and securely, making them an excellent investment for any journey.

From the rugged Thule T2 Pro XTR to the versatile Thule Apex XT, there's a rack for every cyclist's needs. With substantial price reductions ranging from $89.99 to $249.99 off, these high-quality racks offer exceptional value, ensuring secure transport for your bikes while you explore the great outdoors.

These Thule racks and gear offer premium quality and durability for outdoor enthusiasts, whether they're into kayaking, skiing, snowboarding, or paddleboarding. From the sleek WingBar Evo Load Bars to the convenient Hullavator Pro Kayak Carrier, each product offers innovative features designed to make outdoor adventures easier and more enjoyable whether you're transporting gear for a weekend getaway or embarking on an epic outdoor excursion.

Need help figuring out which Thule product will fit your vehicle? Check out this Thule rack fit guide.

Yakima roof boxes are renowned for their durability, sleek design, and exceptional functionality. With offerings like the SkyBox NX 18, GrandTour 16, SkyBox 21 Carbonite, RocketBox Pro 14, CBX 18, and SkyBox NX 16, each boasting substantial discounts, these roof boxes provide ample storage space for all your gear while enhancing the aerodynamics of your vehicle. Whether you're embarking on a cross-country road trip or simply need extra room for your outdoor adventures, Yakima roof boxes offer unparalleled convenience and reliability at unbeatable prices.

Yakima also offers premium truck racks designed for heavy-duty hauling needs. The Yakima OverHaul HD Truck Rack, currently priced at $800 with a $200 discount, provides robust support for your cargo with adjustable height and width. Alternatively, the Yakima OutPost HD Truck Rack, available for $600 with a $150 discount, offers versatility and strength for various loads. Enhance your setup further with Yakima SideBar Side Rails, now $215.20 for long beds and $191.20 for short beds, both discounted by $53.80 and $47.80 respectively, providing added security and utility to your truck rack system.

From the versatile HoldUp 2-Bike Hitch Rack to the convenient FrontLoader Upright Bike Mount, Yakima offers top-tier solutions for cyclists. With discounts like $99.80 off the HoldUp, $39.80 off the FrontLoader, and significant savings on other models like the FullSwing 4-Bike Hitch Rack and the HighRoad Bike Rack, now is the perfect time to secure your biking adventures. Choose from various designs like the RidgeBack 4-Bike Hitch Rack or the compact RidgeBack 2-Bike Hitch Rack, each offering superb quality and craftsmanship. And for larger groups, the HangTight 6-Bike Hitch Rack ensures you can take the whole crew along.

Safeguard your equipment with the Yakima EXO GearLocker, providing ample storage for your outdoor essentials. For those seeking rugged durability, the Yakima EXO GearWarrior offers a robust solution for carrying gear on any journey. Hit the slopes in style with the Yakima FatCat 6 EVO Ski/Snowboard Rack, ensuring your winter gear reaches its destination securely. Anglers can rejoice with the Yakima DoubleHaul Rooftop Fly Rod Carrier, designed to transport fishing rods with ease. Seamlessly transport your kayak with the Yakima JayLow Kayak Carrier, offering both versatility and reliability. Need extra cargo space? Look no further than the Yakima OffGrid Cargo Basket, perfect for hauling gear on any expedition. For paddleboard enthusiasts, the Yakima SUPDawg Paddle Board Roof Rack provides a stable and secure solution for rooftop transport. Finally, the Yakima SkinnyWarrior Rooftop Basket offers a sleek and streamlined design for those seeking an aerodynamic cargo solution.

Need help figuring out which Yakima product will fit your vehicle? Check out this Yakima rack fit guide.

Discover a world of premium bike transportation solutions with Kuat bike racks. From the innovative Kuat Piston Pro X 2-Bike Rack to the versatile Kuat NV 2.0 series, each rack boasts top-notch quality and reliability. Whether you're seeking the convenience of hitch-mounted racks like the Kuat Sherpa 2.0 or the space-saving elegance of roof-mounted options like the Kuat Trio Fork, there's a perfect fit for every cyclist's needs. With discounts up to $277.80 off, now is the ideal time to upgrade your biking adventures with Kuat's exceptional rack lineup.

The Kuat Ibex truck racks offer premium utility and durability for hauling gear atop your truck. Designed for various truck sizes, they provide a secure platform for transporting bikes, kayaks, or other equipment. The Full-Size Short Bed version, currently discounted at $1,239.20, boasts robust construction and easy installation, saving you $309.80. Similarly, the Mid-Size Short Bed option at $1,191.20, discounted by $297.80, and the Full-Size Medium Bed model at $1,271.20, with a discount of $317.80, offer versatile solutions for your specific truck bed needs.

Secure your ski and snowboard gear effortlessly with the Kuat Grip 6 and Grip 4 racks, now available at discounted prices of $398.40 and $343.20 respectively, offering savings of $99.60 and $85.80. For kayaking enthusiasts, the Kuat Class 4v2 Kayak Rack is a must-have, priced at $159.20 after a discount of $39.80.

