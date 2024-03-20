Missed that Amazon deal? Here are the best Big Spring Sale deals at Walmart - up to 75% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you haven't seen by now, Amazon has a shiny new sales event for this season called the Big Spring Sale, running from today until March 25th. It's a bit like a miniature Prime Day, and we're sure Amazon would love to be the only kid on the block with doorbuster spring deals, but we all know that when Amazon flexes its sale muscles nearly every other retailer is sure to follow. Walmart is always among the best of the bunch when it comes to item variety and fair pricing and low and behold, the Walmart website is indeed offering all kinds of competitive deals right now! If you're looking to save some cash on product categories like spring cleaning tools, home and kitchen appliances, lawn and gardening tools and more then check out some of the best Walmart spring sale deals we could find just below that could save you up to a huge 75% off!
Best Deals on Outdoor, Lawn and Garden
- Lofka Outdoor Storage Shed With Sliding Doors - $269.99 ($830 off)
- Cordless Mini Chainsaw - $29.99 ($70 off)
- SESSLIFE Gas Powered Leaf Blower - $149.99 ($179.70 off)
- Litheli 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer - $99.99 ($90 off)
- Greenworks 48V Lawn Mower - $298 ($100.74 off)
- SENIX 58 Volt Cordless Lawn Mower - $249 ($70 off)
- 20V Electric Cordless Leaf Blower - $59.99 ($10 off)
- Kitto Expandable Garden Hose With Spray Nozzle - $29.99 ($6 off)
Best Spring Cleaning Deals
- RENPHO HEPA Air Purifier - $59.99 ($140 off)
- WHALL Cordless Handheld Vacuum Wet/Dry Cleaner - $38.99 ($81 off)
- Electric Spin Scrubber And Portable Power Brush - $31.99 ($48 off)
- iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Robot Vaccum - $159 ($240.99 off)
- Aoujea Tub Tile Cleaner Brush - $6.99 ($10 off)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum - $119 ($120 off)
- Scrub Mommey Power Flower Dual-Sided Scrubber - $11.99 ($7 off)
- SUPTREE Microfiber Spray Mop For Floor Cleaning - $19.99 ($10 off)
- BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner - $98 ($25.59 off)
- O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop And Bucket - $45.40 ($10.59 off)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
Home
- BEAUTYPEAK Arched Full Length Floor Mirror - $59.97 ($139.03 off)
- FDW Memory Foam Mattress 8-inch Twin Size - $112.99 ($207 off)
- Maxkare 50” x 60” Heating Throw Blanket - $28.79 ($51.20 off)
- Sanmadorla Waterproof Sofa Cover - $21.99 ($25 off)
- Serwall Luxury Solid Down Comforters - $25.98 ($24.01 off)
- Ktaxon Wooden Cabinet Storage Organizer - $69.99 ($63.50 off)
- DOKEHOM 90-Liter Large Laundry Basket - $11.82 ($2.17 off)
Kitchen
- LINKChef 5-in-1 Immersion Blender - $26.99 ($83 off)
- Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets - $69.99 ($130 off)
- Bonsenkitchen Food Vacuum Sealer Machine - $23.99 ($36 off)
- Kalorik 5 Quart Air Fryer With Ceramic Coating - $20 ($29 off)
- TaoTronics 9-in-1 Air Fryer - $69.98 ($40.01 off)
- Keurig K-Duo Single Server Coffee Maker - $60.99 ($39 off)
- Mainstays Black Griddle With Adjustable Temperature Control - $19.87 ($5.11 off)
- Ninja Blast 16 oz. Personal Portable Blender - $44.88 ($5 off)
More Top Picks
