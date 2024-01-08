This cruelty-free rodent repeller drives mice away from your vehicle for under $30

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although some mice can undoubtedly make cute pets, if they haven't been intentionally invited into your home or garage then they probably fall squarely into the category of "pest." Just seeing something scurry away out of corner of your eye can be enough to ruin your whole day, but even worse, the little critters are notorious for getting under hoods and chewing through wires during the colder months. The varmints nest there, cause damage, leave debris and droppings, and make a mess. Naturally, this can quickly escalate into a very costly problem. If you live in an area with a lot of mice, it's best to avoid this at all costs.

Seeing as it's that time of year, we wanted to pass along a solution to this problem that was shared with Autoblog Managing Editor Greg Rasa during a routine trip to the mechanic. Upon inspection of the car he took into the shop, it was determined that there were signs of mice under the hood. In this case, the problem was caught before any damage was done, but the mechanic did recommend a precautionary measure to keep rodents out for good: An ultrasonic rodent repeller.

Rodent repellers are simple, cruelty-free ways to keep pests away from your vehicle using lights and ultrasound imperceptible to most humans. The recommendation was for a 12V hard-wired version, not a battery version. Right now, that very device is available on Amazon for just under 30 bucks, with over 1,700 ratings. You can learn a bit more about the product below or check it out for yourself right here.

Key features

Uses LED lights and ultrasound to deter pests

Installation is simple - just 2 wires connected to the vehicle battery

Includes low voltage protection

Automatically switches off once the car starts up, saving battery power - switches back on 10 seconds after the car is parked

Great for vehicles, but can be used anywhere with a 12- to 24-volt battery

$29.95 at Amazon