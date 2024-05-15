This Avapow car jump starter is 50% off at Walmart right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No matter how careful you are with your car maintenance, at some point in your life, there's a good chance you're going to have to deal with a dead battery. It's just one of those driving rites of passage that everyone will have to deal with sooner or later. More often than not, it'll happen at the worst possible moment. Luckily, in our modern age, this problem isn't nearly as annoying as it used to be thanks to portable car jump starters (and how-to videos), and sales like this one at Walmart, where you can grab a jump starter for less than $80. A portable jump starter like this lets you take care of the problem yourself instead of waiting around for a tow or a kind-hearted stranger with a set of jumper cables willing to give you a jump.

$79.99 at Walmart

This 4000A Avapow unit is one of the most powerful the brand makes and jump starts cars, SUVs, and even boats with any gas engine or with up to a 10-liter diesel engine. Not only can it jump your car, it can also charge your USB devices thanks to 2 built-in USB-C ports. Like many modern portable car battery jump starters, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode. This thing is small enough to fit in your glove compartment and powerful enough to hold a whopping 40 jumps on a single full charge. If you've been looking for something like this to keep with you on drives, this half-off deal is a great reason to finally pick one up.

Key specs:

Delivers 4,000 Peak Amps

Starts cars, trucks , SUVs, motorcycles and boats with any gas engine and up to 10L diesel engines

2 built-in USB-C connection ports

Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available

Purchase includes its own set of jumper cables, a USB-C cable, a cigarette lighter converter and a carrying case