These are the most expensive vehicles to gas up

Complaining about gas prices has been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, even when they were just a fraction of the tremendous numbers we see today. While it’s true that gas prices are more oppressive now than ever before, the reality is that the vehicle you drive is one of the biggest factors determining how much you’ll pay for fuel. Consumer Reports recently outlined the most expensive cars to fill up a tank of gas (cars being a misnomer as these are big trucks and SUVs). There are few surprises on the list.

Despite moving to a smaller engine and an available hybrid with the latest update, Toyota didn’t do much to improve the full-size Tundra’s fuel costs. Consumer Reports estimated the average fuel cost to fill the tank at $118, making it the most expensive model on its list.

The 10 vehicles that are most expensive to fill up:

Gas costs were estimated using AAA’s national average of $3,68 a gallon on April 22. While many models on the list certainly could use a boost in fuel economy, most also have large fuel tanks, making them more expensive to fill either way. It’s also important to note that you may see extreme fueling costs for models not included here, as many require premium fuels to function properly.

The good news is that there’s plenty you can do to save money at the pump. Consumer Reports recommends driving smoothly and obeying the speed limit. You might also look at club stores like Sam’s Club or Costco, which often have discount programs for members. Finally, many gas brands offer credit cards and other programs that save a few cents per gallon, but you may be tied to that company’s stores to get the savings.