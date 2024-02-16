The powerful and versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a well-rounded tablet that offers a lot for little. It features a 10.4-inch TFT LCD display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor - offering users the versatility to use the tablet for work and play. The included S Pen is great for writing notes. A long-lasting battery promises to stream your favorite movies and shows for up to 12 hours, and can turn Galaxy devices into an expanded desktop workstation. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a memory storage capacity of 128 GB all inside a sleek metal design that slides right into your bag for easy portability and convenience on the go. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at $291.99 after 32% off the original price of $429.99 and has accumulated more than 6,000 reviews with 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Oh, and if you don't need that much memory, the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 is also on sale, currently for $234.99 (33% off).

$291.99 at Amazon

Key features:

10.4-inch TFT LCD Display

128 GB internal storage capacity

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor

S Pen stylus that attaches magnetically right to your tablet

Up to 12 hours of streaming on a single charge

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 6,000 reviews on Amazon

Connectivity options include WiFi and Bluetooth